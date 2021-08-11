Beerschot have completed the signing of Football League-linked striker Lawrence Shankland from Dundee United, as announced by their official club website.

Beerschot have won the race to sign the attacker from the Scottish Premiership.

Shankland, who is 25-years-old, was the subject of enquiries from the likes of Barnsley, Wigan Athletic and Ipswich Town, as reported by 90min.com.

However, he will not be moving to England and has made the switch to the Belgian top flight.

New chapter

Beerschot’s technical manager Sander Van Praet has said: “Lawrence is a prolific goal scorer and that is what Beerschot needs at the moment. He is still only 25-years-old so he can still make progression. He is a real killer in the box. We expect lots of goals from him.”

Shankland scored nine goals in all competitions last season and Dundee United have made the decision to let him move on.

He wasn’t quite able to replicate the form he had in his first year at Tannadice last term, when he fired 28 goals in 33 games.

The attacker will be keen to hit the ground running like that in Belgium now.

Career to date

He started out at Queen’s Park before he was signed by Aberdeen as a youngster. However, he struggled to make an impact at Pittodrie and was loaned out to Dunfermline Athletic, St Mirren and Greenock Morton.

Ayr United signed him in 2017 and he was prolific for them, scoring 62 goals in 73 games to earn a move to Dundee United in 2019.