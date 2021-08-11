Sheffield Wednesday have completed their 13th signing of the summer in Sylla Sow.

Sow, 25, joins Sheffield Wednesday as their 13th signing of what’s been a widely impressive summer of transfers at Hillsborough.

The Dutchman signs after his release from Waalwijk in his native Netherlands, having previously graduated through the FC Utrecht youth system.

Giving some further insight on the new arrival, Examiner Live’s Dom Howson says that Sow has signed a two-year contract with the Owls and that he could make his debut v Doncaster Rovers this weekend:

Told Sylla Sow has signed a two-year contract at #SWFC and could be involved against Doncaster Rovers this weekend. He recently completed his 10-day period of isolation. pic.twitter.com/45FQEjtzzu — Dom Howson (@domhowson) August 11, 2021

What next for Sheffield Wednesday in the transfer market?

Despite having already made 13 signings this summer, Yorkshire Live reports that Moore and his recruitment team are keen on another striker after the club kicked off their new season with back-to-back 0-0 draws.

They drew with Huddersfield Town in the Carabao Cup before losing on penalties and drew with Charlton Athletic in their opening League One game.

Portsmouth’s Ellis Harrison has been linked.

Doncaster test

Moore sees his old side Doncaster Rovers head to Hillsborough this weekend. It’s another test for the Owls but they could be bolstered by Sow’s addition, with Howson explaining above that the Dutchman could make his debut this weekend.

Rovers lost their opening League On game 2-1 v AFC Wimbledon. They’ve a new manager in Richie Wellens and have made a few keen signings themselves over the summer, and so it’ll be another challenge for the Owls and a potentially difficult debut for Sow.