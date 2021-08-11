Hull City are continuing talks with Sheffield United over a potential move for Regan Slater.

Hull City remain in negotiations over bringing the midfielder back to the MKM Stadium on loan from Sheffield United, as detailed in a report by Hull Live.

However, the move has been complicated with the youngster picking up an injury over pre-season.

The Tigers are in the hunt for another midfielder and are more likely to re-sign Tom Huddlestone instead.

Title winner

Slater, who is 21-years-old, spent last season on loan with Hull and helped them win the League One title under Grant McCann.

He has a year left on his contract at Sheffield United and has been linked with a return to East Yorkshire throughout this transfer window.

He joined Hull on a season-long loan in October last year and went on to play 34 times having initially struggled to break into their team.

Slater is a product of the Sheffield United academy and has played three times for their first-team so far in his career, as well as having other loan spells away in the Football League at Carlisle United and Scunthorpe United.

What next?

If Hull complete a deal to sign Huddlestone then Slater is unlikely to re-join the club.

Hull Live says that McCann needs to offload someone, most likely out-of-favour winger Thomas Mayer, before they can bring anybody into the club.