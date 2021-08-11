Shrewsbury Town are closing in on a loan deal for Birmingham City striker Sam Cosgrove, claims Alan Nixon.

Cosgrove, 23, looks set to join League One side Shrewsbury Town on loan for the 2021/22 season.

The Birmingham City striker has been linked with a temporary exit this summer after a slow start to life at St Andrew’s, following his £2million arrival from Aberdeen at the start of the year.

The Sun reporter Nixon tweeted earlier today:

Shrewsbury. Close to talking Sam Cosgrove into a loan from Birmingham. Better prospect of playing than at Wycombe … — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 11, 2021

A host of League One clubs have been linked with Cosgrove so far this summer – the likes of Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday have been mentioned, with Wycombe also coming into contention more recently.

It was Nixon who backed Wycombe with an interest in Cosgrove (Sun on Sunday, 08.08) but now he claims that the Chairboys’ League One rivals Shrewsbury Town are closing in on a loan move for the English striker.

‘Better prospect of playing’

Birmingham City spent a lot of money on Cosgrove and they’ll be desperate for him to eventually fulfil his price tag.

Lee Bowyer then will want Cosgrove to be playing regular first-team football this season and according to Nixon, Cosgrove has more of a chance of doing so with Shrewsbury rather than Wycombe.

Gareth Ainsworth has brought in Sam Vokes this summer who’s a very similar type of striker to Cosgrove, and so a move to Berkshire might not be the most appropriate one for Cosgrove.

Shrewsbury in League One though will be looking to challenge this season and with a proven striker in Cosgrove at their disposal, both the club and player could really flourish in this campaign.