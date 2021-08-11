IK Start have signed Cameron Cresswell following his departure from Derby County, as announced by their official club website.

The striker has made the move to the Norwegian second division.

Cresswell, who is 21-years-old, was released by Derby at the end of last season and has been a free agent since the end of June.

League One side Doncaster Rovers had a look at him on trial over pre-season, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press, but decided against offering him a deal.

Academy graduate

Cresswell is a product of Derby’s academy and has been a regular for their youth sides over the past few years.

He made a total of 68 appearances for the Rams’ Under-23s side and chipped in with 21 goals and six assists.

Derby handed him his first-team debut in an FA Cup clash against non-league side Chorley in January, a game in which the Championship side lost.

He then made his second and last appearance in a league game against Stoke City in March.

Derby made the tough decision to part company with him when his contract expired in June and he has since been weighing up his options.

New home

Cresswell is now embarking on a Scandinavian adventure and joins IK Start following their relegation from the Norwegian top flight.

They will be eager to bounce back to the Eliteserien as soon as they can.