Birmingham City have announced the the Kop and Tilton stands and St Andrew’s will remain closed for their upcoming Championship fixtures v Bournemouth and Stoke City.

The club has issued a brief statement which explains that, due to an ‘unexpected delay’ both the Kop and Tilton stands will remain closed for Blues’ next two Championship home fixtures, with tickets no longer on sale for either the Bournemouth or Stoke City clash.

Birmingham City’s statement claims that the situation will remain under review and that a full and that another official club statement will be released later today.

Needless to say, Birmingham City fans have reacted to the news in their droves and it’s not something that they’re impressed with.

See what these many Birmingham City fans have had to say on Twitter regarding the latest update on the Kop and Tilton stands at St Andrew’s: