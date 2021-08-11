Former Swansea City midfielder Kieran Evans is close to a move to Gloucester City, as per a report by Gloucestershire Live.

Swansea City released him at the end of the 2019/20 season.

Evans, who is 22-years-old, has been a free agent over the past 12 months or so.

He is now poised to return to the game with Gloucester on the verge of bringing him in for the new season.

Read: Swansea City linked with Scottish Premiership striker

Academy graduate

Evans joined Swansea at the age of eight and rose up through the academy of the Championship side.

He never made a senior appearance for the Swans but was a key player for them at youth levels.

The ex-Wales youth international made 22 appearances for their Under-18s side altogether.

He then rose into the Under-23s set-up and played 27 times in all competitions, chipping in with three goals and four assists in the Premier League 2.

Swansea made the decision to part company with him last summer and he is now returning to action with Gloucester in non-league.

Read: Swansea City want MK Dons loan man from last season

New club in the pipeline

Gloucester play their football in the National League North and are managed by ex-Blackpool, Grimsby Town and West Bromwich Albion player Paul Groves.

They have a few ex-Football League players in their ranks such as Kevin Dawson, Matt McClure, Daniel Leadbitter and Tommy O’Sullivan.

The Tigers start the new campaign away to Southport on Saturday.