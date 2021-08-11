Portsmouth have signed Swindon Town target Louis Thompson, as announced by their official club website.

Portsmouth have handed a one-year deal to the midfielder, with an option for a further year.

Thompson, who is 26-years-old, was released by Norwich City at the end of last season and has found a new home now.

He was on the radar of his former club Swindon Town in this transfer window, as reported by The News, but has been snapped up by Pompey instead.

Thompson spent the past season-and-a-half playing on loan for MK Dons and is staying in League One now.

Another through the door at Fratton Park

Portsmouth boss, Danny Cowley, has said: “He’s a very talented and athletic player, with real power and he’s also a handful technically.

“I think it’s been a tough time for him in terms of injuries over the last few years and he hasn’t been able to find any fluency.

“But we’ve done well with those players in the past and have been able to find a way to manage them intelligently and find the right training programme.”

Career to date

He started out as a youngster at Swindon and rose up through their academy before going on to play 106 times for their first-team in all competitions.

Thompson was lured away from the County Ground by Norwich in 2014 and has spent the past seven years on the books at Carrow Road before his deal expired in late June.

He only played 16 times for the Canaries in that time though and was also loaned to Shrewsbury Town as well as MK Dons.