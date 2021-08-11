Notts County will not be moving for Harrogate Town loan man from last season William Hondermarck, as per a report by Nottinghamshire Live.

Notts County have been casting an eye over the midfielder over recent times on trial.

However, the National League side will not be offering him a contract for the new campaign.

Hondermarck, who is 20-years-old, is a free agent after being released by Norwich City at the end of last season after they won the Championship title.

Notts County boss, Ian Burchnall, has said: “I’m not looking for a midfielder at the moment. I feel quite comfortable with what we’ve got unless something dramatic pops up.

“But I doubt that we’ll do much more quite content with the way in which we’ve worked in the transfer market and the players that we’ve signed.”

League Two last season

Hondermarck joined Harrogate in the last January transfer window and spent the second-half of last season with the League Two side.

He made three appearances for Simon Weaver’s outfit before heading back to Carrow Road, where his contract expired at the end of June.

The Frenchman started his career in Ireland with Drogheda United and broke into their first-team before he was snapped up by Norwich in January 2019.

What now

His hunt for a new club continues with Notts County deciding not to sign him and it will be interesting to see if a League Two club comes in for him now, or whether his future now lies in non-league.