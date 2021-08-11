Hull City boss Grant McCann says the club remain in ongoing talks with Tom Huddlestone, as per BBC Humberside Sport on Twitter (see tweet below).

Hull City have been casting an eye over their former midfielder over the past few weeks.

Huddlestone, who is 34-years-old, has been a free agent since leaving Derby County at the end of the 2019/20 season.

He played for the Tigers from 2013 to 2017 and made 161 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Out the cup

Hull have been knocked out the Carabao Cup after losing 8-7 to Wigan Athletic on penalties last night.

The Latics took the lead early in the second-half only for McCann’s side to level it up through the in-form Keane Lewis-Potter.

It went to penalties and Di’Shon Bernard’s miss proved costly as the League One opponents left the MKM Stadium heading into the next round.

Many though last night would have been a good game for Huddlestone to make his debut in but the deal seems to be dragging on now.

Will he sign?

Hull have some useful options in the middle of the park such as George Honeyman, Greg Docherty, Richie Smallwood, Andy Cannon and George Moncur and Huddlestone would add more competition and depth to that department.

He would also injects some useful experience into a relatively young squad.

However, the Tigers remain in talks with him and no agreement has been struck yet.