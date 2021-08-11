Doncaster Rovers midfielder Liam Ravenhill is close to a loan move to Darlington, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press.

Doncaster Rovers are letting the youngster head out on loan to get some first-team experience under his belt.

Ravenhill, who is 18-years-old, has been spending time on trial with the non-league side over recent times.

Darlington are now poised to bring him in to add more competition and depth to their midfield department for the new season.

First loan move away

Doncaster boss, Richie Wellens, has said: “Ravenhill will go to Darlington but in terms of us freeing up money, you’ll understand it won’t free up too much. This is more of a development decision rather than a financial one.”

Ravenhill is highly-rated by the League One side and signed a new two-year contract last month.

The teenager has risen up through the youth ranks at Doncaster and trained with their first-team on a regular basis last season.

He then made his senior debut for the Yorkshire club in an FA Cup tie against FC United in November last year.

Following in his father’s footsteps

The teenager is the son of former Donny, Bradford City and Northampton Town midfielder Ricky Ravenhill.

He was linked with a move to the Championship in the January transfer window, as reported by the Daily Mail, but stayed at the Keepmoat Stadium.