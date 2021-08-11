Former Hull City striker Adama Diomande has signed for Al-Sailiya SC.

The Norwegian attacker has made the move to Qatar (see tweet below).

Diomande, who is 31-years-old, spent three years on the books at Hull from 2015 to 2018.

He made 64 appearances for the Tigers in all competitions and chipped in with eight goals.

Hull City spell

Diomande was signed by Steve Bruce in September 2015 for a fee of £1.5 million from having scored 17 league goals for Stabæk in the Norwegian top flight.

He had to wait three months to make his debut in the Championship due to injury but ended up playing his part in Hull’s promotion to the Premier League in his first season at the club.

Diomande scored a joint-bicycle kick with Abel Hernandez on his top flight debut against Leicester City.

The Tigers were relegated that season and the attacker stayed for the campaign after back in the Championship before heading out the exit door three years ago.

He was snapped up by Los Angeles FC and spent two years in the MLS, scoring a combined 24 goals in 51 games.

Diomande left America in August 2020 and has since been playing in China for Cangzhou Mighty Lions.

New club

He has now moved to Qatar and joins Al-Sailiya SC in their top division.

His former Hull teammate Mo Diame played in that league for Al Ahli last season.

