Derby County overcame Salford City in the Carabao Cup First Round last night.

League Two side Salford City travelled to Pride Park in the opening round of the Carabao Cup last night and after 15 minutes they had a two-goal lead.

Isaac Hutchinson pulled one back for the Rams before the break and then Colin Kazim-Richards equalised from the spot in the second half, only for Salford to go back in front from 12-yards a few minutes later.

But new signing Ravel Morrison scored with a stunning strike from distance to pull it back to 3-3 in what was his full debut for Derby County.

Wayne Rooney’s side went on to claim the 5-3 win on penalties but it was that man Morrison who had Rams fans talking last night.

See what these Derby County fans had to say on Twitter about Morrison’s performance v Salford City last night:

Ravel Morrison is going to take us straight to the Premier league and there’s not a single thing anyone can do about it #dcfc — Tommy (@TomAstle_3) August 10, 2021

Jesus H Christ, you won’t have seen it in the ground but the technique of Morrison there is ridiculous #DCFC — David ‘Rutger’ Walton (@ramsfan0285) August 10, 2021

Should get at least a couple mil for Ravel Morrison in Jan after that 👌🏻#dcfc — Coy (@JoshCoyOfficial) August 10, 2021

That Ravel Morrison goal proves the natural instinct of the boy. He’s naturally a superb footballer. He’s that kind of guy who plays 5 a side in TN’s #DCFC — Jake Leach (@JakeLeachJourno) August 10, 2021

And that absolute spanker from Morrison, great start to his dcfc career #dcfc — DcfcPete (@dcfcpete82) August 10, 2021

Ravel Morrison could exactly what this club has been looking for and him, I’d like him playing a [email protected] forward but he’s a talent. #dcfc — Adam Fisher (@AdamFisher02) August 10, 2021