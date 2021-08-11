Derby County overcame Salford City in the Carabao Cup First Round last night.

League Two side Salford City travelled to Pride Park in the opening round of the Carabao Cup last night and after 15 minutes they had a two-goal lead.

Isaac Hutchinson pulled one back for the Rams before the break and then Colin Kazim-Richards equalised from the spot in the second half, only for Salford to go back in front from 12-yards a few minutes later.

But new signing Ravel Morrison scored with a stunning strike from distance to pull it back to 3-3 in what was his full debut for Derby County.

Wayne Rooney’s side went on to claim the 5-3 win on penalties but it was that man Morrison who had Rams fans talking last night.

See what these Derby County fans had to say on Twitter about Morrison’s performance v Salford City last night: