Charlton Athletic have been knocked out of the Carabao Cup after losing 1-0 at home to AFC Wimbledon last night.

Paul Osew scored the only goal of the game in the first-half as Wimbledon head into the second round.

Both sides made a host of changes to their squad following the start of the new season on Saturday.

The hosts will feel they edged the first-half but couldn’t create anything in terms of chances before the Dons were able to take the lead.

Nigel Adkins’ side pressed for an equaliser but weren’t able to find one as the visitors held firm.

Charlton are now out which is frustrating to their fans as some may have fancied a cup run.

Nevertheless, it gives them a chance to fully focus on the league and prevents fixture congestion.

Last night was also a good learning curve for their younger players.

