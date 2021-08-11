Charlton Athletic have been knocked out of the Carabao Cup after losing 1-0 at home to AFC Wimbledon last night.

Paul Osew scored the only goal of the game in the first-half as Wimbledon head into the second round.

Both sides made a host of changes to their squad following the start of the new season on Saturday.

The hosts will feel they edged the first-half but couldn’t create anything in terms of chances before the Dons were able to take the lead.

Nigel Adkins’ side pressed for an equaliser but weren’t able to find one as the visitors held firm.

Charlton are now out which is frustrating to their fans as some may have fancied a cup run.

Nevertheless, it gives them a chance to fully focus on the league and prevents fixture congestion.

Last night was also a good learning curve for their younger players.

Here is how their fans reacted on Twitter to the loss-

Would be nice to have a shot on target at some point. #cafc — Nozza_ (@Nozza_) August 10, 2021

Having looked at our team Saturday and now tonight the ones who will step in if the first team get injured – this squad is nowhere near top six. Reinforcements needed asap. #cafc — 100%Charlton (@100PercentCafc) August 10, 2021

Sorry we are bang average mid table side, we so need players ASAP #cafc — SamLatchford (@SamLatchford6) August 10, 2021

Deji is a huge talent. But we cannot rely on the kids simple. #cafc — Dan Finch (@DanFinchy3) August 10, 2021

If that’s our rotated team for when the fixtures pile up, we’re bang in trouble #cafc — Liam White (@LiamWhite75) August 10, 2021

That was one of the worst performances I’ve seen at the valley… nothing going forward. No identity… Tough times ahead if certain people upstairs don’t wake up #cafc — Nico Bryan (@nicobryan180) August 10, 2021