Sunderland ‘should’ finalise a deal to sign Tottenham Hotspur’s Dennis Cirkin today, claims Alan Nixon.

Cirkin, 18, looks poised to join Sunderland. The Englishman is a product of the Spurs youth academy but is yet to make his Premier League bow for the club, and is now on the verge of a permanent move to Sunderland.

Football Insider reported yesterday that the Black Cats had agreed a four-year deal with the defender, after having a six-figure offer accepted by the Premier League club.

Now with a move in the offing, The Sun reporter Nixon claims that a move should be finalised today:

Should be finalised today (Wednesday) https://t.co/CBXyPzb3p9 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 10, 2021

Sunderland’s slow summer

Under new ownership, Sunderland looked set to storm the summer transfer window but instead they’ve had a steady one.

Lee Johnson’s side have been bolstered by the likes of Corry Evans and Alex Pritchard who’ve both joined on free transfers, with Jacob Carney arriving too. Callum Doyle has also joined on loan and looks a really shrewd signing.

Cirkin though could become Sunderland’s marquee signing of the summer and it’d be an exciting one too – he’s obviously young and unproven but Sunderland do their due diligence when it comes to signings under Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and so expect the youngster to be another keen acquisition should he join.

Everything seems to be in place for Cirkin to make the switch to the Stadium of Light now and if Nixon’s tweet is anything to go off, we could see an announcement very soon.