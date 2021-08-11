Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic has said that there’s ‘nothing’ in Aaron Ramsdale’s absence from Sheffield United’s Carabao Cup win v Carlisle United last night.

Sheffield United overcame Carlisle United in the Carabao Cup First Round last night, thanks to a first half goal from Rhian Brewster – his first ever goal for the club.

They did so with Michael Verrips in goal, with first-choice Ramsdale being left out of the side amid growing claims that he’s heading to Arsenal.

Speaking to The Star after last night’s win, Blades boss Jokanovic had this to say on the 23-year-old:

“There is nothing in his absence, no, nothing. I just needed to give some players a chance and others a rest.

“Aaron is my first choice, that I can definitely say. But I need to see what other people can do in case something happens. What other options we have and what other choices are here.”