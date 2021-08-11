Arsenal and Aston Villa have joined the likes of Everton, Roma and Valencia in the race to sign Fulham’s Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa.

Anguissa, 25, has been heavily linked with a move away from Craven Cottage this summer. The Cameroonian joined Fulham in 2018 in a record £30million deal and has since featured 58 times in the Premier League for Fulham, spending the 2019/20 campaign on loan with Villarreal.

Now though, after Fulham’s relegation back to the Championship, Anguissa looks likely to be sold. Marco Silva left him out of Fulham’s Championship opener v Middlesbrough at the weekend and now a report from The Athletic (via Birmingham Live) claims it was because of Anguissa’s desire to leave, with Aston Villa and Arsenal now in the running to land the £25million-valued man.