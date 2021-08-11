Sunderland defender Bailey Wright has been linked with a move to the North West this summer.

It was reported earlier in the window (Sun on Sunday, 25.07) that the Australian defender would fancy a move to link up with former teammates Charlie Wyke, Max Power and Jordan Jones if the contract length is right.

The 29-year-old is exactly the type of player that Wigan need in their back line to increase their chances of promotion this season. However, Wright is a player Sunderland can’t afford to lose for a cheap fee. He featured 35 times in League One for the Black Cats last season – more than any other centre-back at the club. There is a current shortage of defenders at the Stadium Of Light so losing Wright to a division rival could be a potential blow.

It has since been reported that the deal for Wright to move to Wigan isn’t as close as it once was and that it’s unlikely that the deal progresses any further. The Australian defender captained the Sunderland side in their Carabao Cup clash with Port Vale on Tuesday evening showing that he’s still part of Lee Johnson’s plans.

As links between Wright and Wigan die down, it seems like that particular transfer might be losing pace.

Should Wigan Athletic pursue the move?

Wigan are in need of a top quality centre-back so the proposition of Wright joining the club would be a big step in the right direction for the Latics.

Wright is a quality defender with League One experience but he won’t come cheap or easy for Leam Richardson’s side, and as links quieten down it seems as though the Latics might be moving on in their pursuit of a defender.