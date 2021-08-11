Manchester United midfielder James Garner has been linked with a return to Nottingham Forest on loan as Chris Hughton looks to bolster his midfield options this summer.

According to reports, Nottingham Forest are among numerous clubs across the Premier League, Championship and Scottish Premiership who are all considering trying for the loan signature of Garner.

Manchester United are reported to be keen to tie the midfielder down to a new contract before sending him back out on loan this term.

Derby County and Stoke City are being closely linked with Garner of late but a report form The Athletic (via Nottinghamshire Live) claims that Forest are still hopeful of the signing.

Hughton looks keen to add the 20-year-old to his current centre-midfield options to provide competition to the likes of Ryan Yates, Jack Colback, Cafu and Harry Arter.

Garner impressed for the Reds last campaign after scoring four goals in 20 appearances following his loan move in January.

Should Nottingham Forest pursue the move for James Garner?

Nottingham Forest are littered with central midfielders of a similar ilk to Garner however none seem of them seem to be of the same quality as he.

His performances on loan at Forest last term have ignited a lot of interest in the centre-midfielder meaning Hughton’s men now look less likely to capture him on loan.

His growing interest among other clubs will pose the question of whether Nottingham Forest will want to compete in a potentially long and gruelling stand-off for his signature or move their focus onto other transfer targets this window.