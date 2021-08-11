Young Manchester City striker Liam Delap has recently been linked with a loan move to Preston North End as well as a host of other Championship clubs after a fantastic season in the PL2 Division One last season.

The main area of Preston’s squad which needs major improvement is up front. Although Preston have quite a few strikers and players who can play up front, none of them are the 15-20 goal a season striker which the club have been crying out for for the last three seasons since Jordan Hugill and Callum Robinson left the club.

Last month, LancsLive reported that Liam Delap was on Preston’s radar as the club continued its search for a striker.

When the rumour first started, Preston were about to meet Manchester City in a friendly where Delap was expected to feature.

However, Delap was not involved in the squad. Days later, Delap was spotted wearing a protective boot which was presumably in relation to the injury which deemed him not fit enough to play in the friendly.

Although at the time of LancsLive’s report Delap was only linked with Preston, since, Delap has been linked with Stoke, Derby, Millwall and Middlesbrough, with West Brom coming into contention yesterday as well.

Delap is a big and physical striker who also has a bit of pace about him. The young City is coming off the back of an incredibly successful season in the PL2 where he managed to score 24 goals in 20 games.

Should Preston pursue the move?

Preston should absolutely pursue the move as they are in desperate need of a goalscorer and Delap could be the man who fixes that problem.

However, with many other clubs now being linked with Delap, that could be the main thing which stops the move from happening.