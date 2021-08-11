Nottingham Forest didn’t make the most of their Championship campaign last season. They lacked deadly focus in front of goal.

Nottingham Forest fans saw goal struggles all season long. No Reds player managed a double-figure output; Lewis Grabban leading the way with just six goals.

Behind him were the likes of James Garner (4 goals), Lyle Taylor (4 goals), Alex Mighten and Sammy Ameobi (3 goals each).

It is safe to say that Forest were pretty toothless in attack and that formed a big reason for their struggles last season. It was where they finished 17th in the league – only nine points above the relegation places.

Now Nottingham Forest are looking to right these wrongs and have been pursuing Fortuna Sittard striker Zian Flemming. They are said to have put in a number of bids but the latest news highlights the struggle they face as bigger sides circle.

Who is Zian Flemming?

23-year-old Dutch attacker Flemming came up through the highly-regarded youth system at Ajax. He signed for the Amsterdam club in 2008 and progressed to their Under-21s before leaving for PEC Zwolle in 2018.

After one season at Zwolle (28 appearances/six goals), he was loaned to NEC Nijmegen where he scored regularly (24 appearances/13 goals/two assists) in the Dutch second tier.

Zwolle sold him to Fortuna Sittard and Flemming continued his goal streak with his new side. In 33 Eredivisie appearances, he scored 12 goals and provided seven assists – adding a further three goals in two cup games.

What would Zian Flemming bring to Nottingham Forest?

Goals and assists, simple as that! Over the past two seasons of football, Flemming has hit the back of the net 25 times in league competition and added nine assists.

A player is only as good as his last season and Flemming showed how good he was with those 12 goals and seven assists for Fortuna Sittard.

Using data from the fbref website, the following is what Forest fans could expect to see per typical 90 minutes:

Goals – 0.37

Goals + Assists – 0.58

Shots – 2.81

Shots on Target – 1.49 (53.3% accuracy)

Goal conversion from on-target shots – 0.24 (24%)

Passes Completed* – 16.4 from 23.6 attempts (69.5% accuracy)

Key Passes/Chances* Created – 0.8

Dribbles Completed* – 1.2

Zian Flemming would bring highly accurate shooting at volume to the City Ground. Alongside his output, he would also bring the promise of more than decent conversion – 24% of all on-target shots being turned into goals.

Comment: Nottingham Forest have to reach for Flemming but must avoid overreaching

Nottingham Forest need an out-and-out goalscorer. Last season was evidence enough of that need.

This season has only just started and it was a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Coventry City – Lyle Taylor scoring Forest’s goal.

Nottingham Forest have had bids turned down and Italian source Tuttomercatoweb add that Serie A outfit Empoli have entered the race. They’ve had a €2.5million bid supposedly turned down.

The Reds have had three bids for Flemming turned down as per Voetbal Primeur. As such, their interest in him is at a distinct crossroad.

What Nottingham Forest must do is push on and attempt to meet Fortuna Sittards asking price. They need a striker with goals in him; Zian Flemming would give them that option.

However, in pushing hard to land him and bring him to the City Ground, Nottingham Forest have one pitfall that they must avoid.

They must avoid overreaching their finances in meeting Fortuna’s asking price. If they do, it could compromise any plans they might have for the January transfer window.

*Passes Completed, Key Passes and Dribbles completed compiled using data from WhoScored player Historical Participations page