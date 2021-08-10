Sheffield United defender George Baldock is wanted by Burnley, Celtic and Olympiakos, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

Sheffield United’s right-back is a man in-demand between now and the end of the transfer window.

Baldock, who is 28-years-old, started the Blades’ opening day defeat to Birmingham City on Saturday.

However, he has clubs interested in luring him away from Bramall Lane right now.

Celtic have wanted to sign him on loan but Sheffield United are not interested in a temporary switch.

Burnley are keen to hand him a Premier League lifeline following the Blades’ relegation from the top flight last season, whilst Olympiakos could try and lure him abroad.

Big player for the Blades

Baldock has been in South Yorkshire since 2017 and has been a key player over the past four years.

He has made 140 appearances in all competitions and has chipped in with four goals.

The defender helped Sheffield United win promotion from the Championship under Chris Wilder in 2019.

Career to date

Prior to his move to the Blades, Baldock rose up through the youth ranks at MK Dons and went on to play 125 times for the Buckinghamshire side.

He also had loan spells away at Northampton Town, Tamworth and Icelandic side IBV as a youngster to gain experience.