Blackpool start their Carabao Cup campaign against Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough on Wednesday – here is how we expect the Tangerines to line up.

Goalkeeper – Chris Maxwell

The trusted number one for Neil Critchley looks to keep his place in the starting 11 despite it being a cup game. New boy Daniel Grimshaw will have to wait for his first start for the club.

Right-back – Callum Connolly

The only player who can play at right-back in the first team looks like a nailed-on name on the team sheet at the moment.

Centre-back – Oliver Casey

Critchley is expected to make some changes for the cup clash which could see Casey make his appearances since joining from Leeds’ Under-23s.

Centre-back – Marvin Ekpiteta

With changes in mind, Ekpiteta could return to a starting position following missing out against Bristol City.

Left-back – Luke Garbutt

After another solid performance at the weekend, Garbutt looks determined to keep his place despite the signing of Reece James.

Right midfielder – Josh Bowler

After impressing as a substitute at the weekend, loanee Bowler could make his first start of the Seasiders.

Central midfielder – Kenny Dougall

The Australian could return to the side after being such a key player last season. Blackpool always look better with him in the side.

Central midfielder – Grant Ward

With Dougall missing preseason, he will be lacking match sharpness and fitness. An energetic Ward would be the perfect partner for him in the midfield.

Left midfielder – Sonny Carey

A relative unknown following his move from King’s Lynn this summer. Carey could get his chance to prove himself early on

Striker – Shayne Lavery

Pool’s hero on Saturday could make his first start for the club. After the match, many fans took to Twitter to show their appreciation for the Northern Irish striker.

Striker – Oliver Sarkic

With the Championship campaign the main focus for Critchley, he may choose to rest Jerry Yates for Saturday’s game. With Gary Madine (groin) still out, the former Burton forward could get a chance.