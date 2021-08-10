Portsmouth are taking another look at Jay Mingi, as per a report by The News.

Portsmouth are casting an eye over the youngster again just two weeks after waving goodbye after a pre-season trial.

Mingi, who is 20-years-old, is a free agent after being released by Charlton Athletic at the end of last season.

The News says that Pompey always intended to bring him back.

Career to far

Mingi started out at West Ham United and rose up through the academy with the Premier League side.

However, the Hammers didn’t offer him a professional contract so he switched to fellow London side Charlton in 2019.

He was a regular for the Addicks’ Under-23s during his time at the Valley.

He was handed his first-team debut in September last year in an EFL Trophy clash against Brighton Under-21s, before making another appearance in the same competition against Leyton Orient.

They were the only two games the midfielder played for Charlton’s senior side and they decided against extending his contract at the club at the end of June.

Pompey insight

Portsmouth started the new season with an impressive 1-0 win away at Fleetwood Town.

Danny Cowley is in his first full campaign at the helm and will be eager to guide the club back to the Championship.

Mingi is on his radar again now and could add more competition and depth to his ranks.

Pompey are back in action tonight against Millwall away in the Carabao Cup.