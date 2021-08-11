West Brom went up after a hotly-contested 2019/20 Sky Bet Championship campaign. They were good value for that promotion.

West Brom fans sat and watched the Baggies ship far too many cheap goals and relegation was on the cards pretty much all season.

That proved to be the case; the Black Country outfit was relegated back to the Championship after just one season.

Aside from 11-goal leading scorer Matheus Pereira, they struggled for goals. With Pereira now gone from The Hawthorns, the Baggies need a replacement.

They have been linked with one – The Express & Star saying that ex-Barnsley loanee Daryl Dike is on their radar.

Who is Daryl Dike?

Dike is currently on the books at MLS side Orlando City and is known to English football fans after a goal-laden loan at Barnsley last season.

In 19 Sky Bet Championship appearances for the Tykes, Dike scored nine goals as the South Yorkshire side hit the play-offs.

Barnsley’s failure to secure a place in the Premier League meant that their interest in acquiring Dike was effectively a dead rubber.

He has continued that hot streak on his return to the MLS with the Pirates this season. In his opening four games in America’s top-tier competition, Dike has scored two goals – a brace against San Jose Earthquakes.

What Daryl Dike could bring to West Brom

It’s got to be said and it is hard to look past the obvious – goals. Daryl Dike would bring goals to West Brom. Of that, there would be little doubt.

Goals at Oakwell with Barnsley are what brought eyes to focus on him – likely West Brom’s included as well. He meets those expectations head-on. This season for Orlando he’s netted at a rate of 0.72 goals per 90 mins vs an xG rate of 0.58 per 90 min according to fbref’s website.

Using WhoScored’s data for last season, Baggies fans could expect the following per 90 mins:

Shots – 2.1 (1.3 area/0.4 outside area/0.4 box)

Shots on Target – 0.9 (42.9% accuracy)

Goals – 0.6 (66.6% conversion from on-target shots)

Headers won – 7.8

Passes Completed – 9.3 from 20.3 attempts (45.8% accuracy)

Key Passes/Chances Created – 0.8

Possession Loss – 6.9 (5.6 bad touches/1.3 tackled)

Caught Offside – 0.6

Looking past the loss of possession (6.9 per 90 mins) and low accuracy (45.8%) in passing and you see the real Daryl Dike.

He hits the target with accuracy (42.9%) and from those accurate shots he has an excellent (66.6%) conversion rate.

He’s very rarely caught offside and wins a high number of headed duels against opposition defenders.

Comment: Snapping up Dike gives West Brom their Premier League striker

Dike proved himself at Barnsley last season and did so in some fashion. He is a powerful striker who gets into the area. Once in the opposition area, he is a difficulty for opposition defenders with his movement and timing.

At West Brom, he’d be surrounded by more quality players, including his former Barnsley teammate Alex Mowatt. That should be enough to raise the level of threat he represents.

In short, West Brom snapping up Daryl Dike gives them their striker for this Championship campaign. His goals will allow them to address their main weakness from last season.

Bringing in the young American would have an added benefit in that they will have their Premier League striker in place should they gain promotion.