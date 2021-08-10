QPR boss Mark Warburton has confirmed attacking midfielder George Thomas is in his plans for this season, amid interest from other clubs.

QPR ace George Thomas’ first-team action was somewhat limited last season.

Following his arrival from Premier League side Leicester City on a free transfer, the 24-year-old managed only five Championship starts. He featured 19 times across all competitions, providing one assist in the process.

However, Mark Warburton has revealed Thomas is well within his plans for the new season.

Speaking with West London Sport, Rs boss Warburton has stated that Thomas will not be leaving on loan, despite a number of enquiries about his availability.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“He provides energy, quality and he’s got that lovely ability to run beyond defenders as well.

“I’ve had a lot of enquires; will we let George out on loan? Absolutely not. He’s got a big role to play for us this season.”

With Warburton reluctant to let Thomas depart on a temporary basis, it will be interesting to see how the former Coventry City ace fares in his bid to become a first-team regular at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Competition for places

Warburton has a good amount of options available in attacking midfield. He operates with one number 10 when operating with a 3-4-1-2 system, with Chris Willock starting against Millwall.

Ilias Chair, who was missing through injury, is another solid option in the role, so Thomas will have a battle on his hands.

Thomas’ versatility

As well as attacking midfield, Thomas can also play out on the wing and in central midfield.

It will be interesting to see if his versatility works in his favour as the campaign goes on, with Warburton open to playing Thomas, Chair and Willock all at the same time