Charlton Athletic are back in action tonight in the Carabao Cup against AFC Wimbledon.

Charlton Athletic welcome fellow League One side AFC Wimbledon to the Valley as they look to progress to the next round of the League Cup.

Tonight is a chance for the Addicks to build on their 0-0 draw against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Nigel Adkins could look to make some changes for this one and give a few of the youngsters and fringe players the chance to get some minutes under their belt.

Team news

Long-term absentee Jake Forster-Caskey remains out.

This game is expected to come too soon for Ben Purrington, Alex Gilbey and Ronnie Schwartz which is a blow as this would have been a good match for them to play in to build up fitness.

The visitors

Wimbledon won their first game of the season 2-1 away to Doncaster Rovers in an impressive start to the new campaign.

They are living without last term’s top scorer and former Charlton striker Joe Pigott these days after his departure to Ipswich Town. Nevertheless, it doesn’t seem to be bothering them right now.

Predicted line-up

Nathan Harness, Chris Gunter, Jason Pearce, Deji Elerewe, Jacob Roddy, Ben Watson, Albie Morgan, George Dobson, Diallang Jaiyesimi, Josh Davison, Charles Clayden. (4-3-3).

Score prediction

It is hard to predict games like this because it’s unknown how many changes Charlton will make.

I expect Nigel Adkins to play a few youngsters – especially Elerewe and Clayden – but a few senior players will be in as well to balance it out.

2-1 – Davison and Jaiyesimi to score for the Addicks.