QPR have looked into a move for Arsenal defender Jordi Osei-Tutu, according to journalist Darren Witcoop on Twitter (see tweet below).

Jordi Osei-Tutu appears to be heading out on loan to Nottingham Forest from Arsenal. Promising right-back but hampered by injuries at Cardiff last season. Had also been interest from QPR #NFFC #cardiffcityfc #QPRFC — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) August 10, 2021

QPR have shown interest in the right-back in this transfer window.

However, it appears the Hoops will be missing out on this one with Nottingham Forest swooping in.

Osei-Tutu, who is 22-years-old, spent time on loan in the Championship with Cardiff City last season.

The Berkshire-born full-back made seven appearances for the Bluebirds after struggling with injury.

Career to date

He spent time in the academy at Reading before switching to Arsenal as a youngster in 2015.

Osei-Tutu signed his first professional contact with the Gunners but has never made a first-team appearance for the Premier League giants.

Instead, he spent time away on loan in Germany with VfL Bochum in the 2019/20 season and made 22 appearances in all competitions for the Bundesliga.2 side, chipping in with a decent five goals from defence.

He is now poised for another move to the Championship after his time with Cardiff last term and appears to be on his way to Nottingham Forest for his third loan spell away from Arsenal.

Has been on QPR’s radar

QPR could have identified him as someone to add more competition and cover to their defensive department but will have to look elsewhere.

Mark Warburton’s side drew the first game of the new season 1-1 at home to Millwall and are in League Cup action tomorrow night against Leyton Orient.