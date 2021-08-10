Peterborough United are set to bring in former Doncaster Rovers caretaker boss Andy Butler as their new set-piece coach.

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson is looking to bolster his coaching team as well as his playing ranks this summer, with a new coach reportedly on the way to London Road.

Andy Butler, recent caretaker manager of Doncaster Rovers, is set to join Ferguson’s backroom team, as per the Peterborough Telegraph.

It is said that he will join as the club’s set-piece coach.

Butler left Doncaster at the end of the season upon the end of his playing contract at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Richie Wellens was named as the League One side’s new manager, while 37-year-old Butler would go on to join non-league side Boston United.

The Pilgrims are said to be demanding a compensation fee for Butler to allow him to join Peterborough, so it will be interesting to see if the two clubs can strike a deal.

A familiar face

During his time at Doncaster, Ferguson managed Butler, so it will be interesting to see how their work together in a coaching capacity.

The Doncaster-born defender played a hefty 245 times for his hometown club. In the process, he found the back of the net 17 times and chipped in with 11 assists.

Coaching pedigree

Butler’s stint in charge of Doncaster is the only coaching experience he has to date, so it will be interesting to see if his can flourish at Posh.

As a vastly experienced defender, Butler will be hoping he can pass his knowledge of the game onto Peterborough’s squad as they look to make a good impression on their first season back in the Championship.