Nottingham Forest’s move for Dutch star Zian Flemming is said to be in doubt, as new sides enter the chase for the sought-after playmaker.

Nottingham Forest have been consistently linked with a swoop for attacking midfielder Zian Flemming this summer.

A number of sides are said to have shown an interest in Fortuna Sittard’s standout star. Championship rivals Barnsley have been said keen, while Millwall turned down the chance of a deal.

Now, De Limburger has stated Italian sides Napoli and Empoli are both keen on Flemming.

It is said that Empoli have come in with an offer for the 23-year-old.

Nottinghamshire Live states that it seems a potential move to the City Ground is in doubt for Flemming, so it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out as deadline day grows closer and closer.

Flemming certainly has a selection of options available to him and it awaits to be seen if he makes a move this summer or if he remains in The Netherlands with Fortuna.

Starring in Sittard

Flemming emerged as a key player for Sjors Ultee’s side last season, thoroughly impressing in attacking midfield.

Across all competitions, the former Ajax youngster netted 15 goals and provided seven assists in 35 outings for the club.

Attacking versatility

Despite attacking midfield being his main role, Flemming has shown he can play in a number of positions.

He was deployed as a right-winger and centre-forward on occasion during the 2020/21 campaign, also appearing deeper as a central midfielder on occasion.