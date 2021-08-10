Peterborough United have completed the signing of Shrewsbury Town midfielder Ollie Norburn, it has been revealed.

Peterborough United chairman and co-owner Darragh MacAnthony first announced the signing on his Instagram page, before being confirmed on their official website.

Norburn, 28, has sealed a move to London Road, where he has committed to a three-year contract. His deal will keep him with the Championship new boys until the summer of 2024, where he will be tasked with helping the club maintain their second-tier status.

He joins Darren Ferguson’s side as their ninth signing of the summer, further bolstering his midfield ranks.

However, despite the arrival of Norburn, MacAnthony added that he is looking to add one more body before the end of the window.

The Grenada international joins from Shrewsbury Town, where he had spent the last three years of his career.

With the Shrews, Norburn played in 116 games across all competitions. Featuring as a defensive midfield and central midfielder, he chipped in with 18 goals and seven assists in his time with the League One side.

Norburn could prove to be a valuable acquisition for Posh as they look to solidify their place as a Championship side.

The defensive midfielder’s signing could allow Jorge Grant to play in a slightly more advanced role, where he can have a bigger impact moving forward. Not only that, but it could open the door for Josh Knight to drop into centre-back, giving Ferguson plenty of options.