Leo Ostigard has completed a loan move to Stoke City, it has been confirmed.

Leo Ostigard has been attracting plenty of Championship interest ahead of the new campaign after impressing in his stint with Coventry City last season.

Sheffield United, Fulham, Bournemouth, Middlesbrough, Coventry City, Barnsley and Stoke City have all been said keen on the Brighton and Hove Albion talent.

Now, it has been confirmed that the latter mentioned Potters have sealed a deal for Ostigard, bringing him in on a season-long loan deal.

Leo Ostigard’s move to Stoke was made official on Tuesday afternoon, announcing the deal on their official club website.

He comes in to bolster Michael O’Neill’s defensive ranks as they look to improve on last season’s 14th place finish. Ostigard will be battling the likes of Harry Souttar, Ben Wilmot, Danny Batth and James Chester for a spot in O’Neill’s side.

With his move confirmed, it will be interesting to see if Ostigard can continue to impress in the Championship after last season’s strong performances.

Norwegian prodigy Ostigard could prove to be an impressive acquisition for the Potters. Ostigard looks to play long balls from the back and won’t hesitate to throw himself into a block.

The young centre-back looks to be a promising talent for the future but needs to pick up more experience before making a Premier League breakthrough, and Stoke could be a great proving ground for him.