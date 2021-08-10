Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has revealed defender Tom Lockyer will be available for selection as the Hatters prepare for their Carabao Cup clash against Stevenage.

Welsh international Tom Lockyer last played a senior game for Luton Town back in February.

Since then, an ankle injury has kept him out of action for much of the time. The 26-year-old took a promising step forward at the weekend, featuring a comfortable win for the club’s development side.

Now, ahead of the Hatters’ Carabao Cup clash with Stevenage, it has been revealed that he could make a long-awaited return to first-team action.

As quoted by Luton Today, Luton boss Nathan Jones has confirmed that the centre-back will be available for selection on Tuesday evening.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“There’s a few out of the squad.

“Lockyer played at Charlton [for the development squad], he got minutes, so he’ll be available.”

With Lockyer looking to make his return to action, it will be interesting to see what sort of team Jones puts out against the League Two side.

Squad rotation to come?

Jones insisted that he isn’t overlooking Stevenage as opponents, stating he expects a tough game.

However, he added that he has a big squad at his disposal, hinting at the possibility of switching his team up from their weekend victory over Peterborough United.

A task to get back into the starting 11

Given how strong Gabriel Osho and Kal Naismith were at the back against Peterborough, Lockyer will be hoping to put in an impressive performance upon his return to action.

He was a starting player for Jones when fit, but Osho and Naismith’s performance at the weekend, he will have to be at his best.