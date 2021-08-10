Derby County midfielder Louie Sibley is attracting interest from Championship rivals Reading, according to reports.

The Reading Chronicle has stated that Reading are looking to bolster their midfield ranks with some new faces, and three players have emerged on their radar.

Alongside former Birmingham City ace Alen Halilovic and Manchester United prodigy James Garner is Derby County’s Louie Sibley as Veljko Paunovic eyes new additions.

The report adds that Sibley is the most likely acquisition of the three, so it will be interesting to see how it pans out.

Sibley burst onto the senior scene with Derby County in the 20219/20 season, netting a hat-trick against Millwall in just his first Championship start.

However, he has struggled to kick on since then and has been in and out of the starting 11 since.

Still only 19 and with 50 senior appearances under his belt, Sibley still has plenty of growing to do but is a promising talent for the future.

Financial struggles

Both the Rams and the Royals have struggled with financial issues this summer, with transfer embargos holding both clubs back.

While Derby have been able to strike free transfer deals, Reading are yet to make their first signing. With three weeks remaining in the window, it will be interesting to see if they can add some new recruits.

Thoughts?

Wayne Rooney recently stated he is looking to keep as many players as possible, so it would be a surprise to see them let Sibley leave, especially to a Championship rival.

With financial problems holding them back, Reading will likely be able to find cheaper options elsewhere, too.