Nottingham Forest are chasing a deal for Arsenal’s young defender Jordi Osei-Tutu, it has been reported.

One of Arsenal’s talented young players expected to become Nottm Forest’s next arrival. Jordi Osei-Totu, a right-back, had impressive loan spell at VfL Bochum previously. Injuries with Cardiff last season, but well regarded in #AFC set-up. #NFFC proposing loan. @TheAthleticUK — Daniel Taylor (@DTathletic) August 10, 2021

So far this summer, Nottingham Forest have only been able to secure two new signings.

Ethan Horvath has come in on a free transfer to bolster Chris Hughton’s goalkeeping options, while Danish attacker Philip Zinckernagel has joined on loan from Premier League side Watford.

However, it has now been reported by The Athletic’s Daniel Taylor that right-back Jordi Osei-Tutu is “expected” to become the club’s latest signing.

Taylor reported the news on Twitter (see tweet at the top of the page), with Forest eyeing up a loan swoop for the 22-year-old.

Osei-Tutu is no stranger to a Championship loan, having spent the 2020/21 campaign with Cardiff City. Now, it is said that he could be heading for the second-tier again, with Forest pursuing an agreement.

The Slough-born defender can feature as either a right-back or a wing-back. Over the course of his career so far, he has played most of his games for Arsenal’s U18s and U23s.

Osei-Tutu has picked up experience in Germany while on loan with VfL Bochum, scoring five goals and providing three assists in 22 outings.

Thoughts?

Should Osei-Tutu seal a move to the City Ground, it will be interesting to see if it has a knock-on effect on Jordan Gabriel. 7

Gabriel has been heavily linked with a move away from the club, with previous reports (The Sun on Sunday, 08.08.21, pg. 67) stating a sale would be sanctioned if another right-back comes through the door, with Sheffield Wednesday’s Liam Palmer also linked with Forest.