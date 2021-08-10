Sheffield Wednesday looked odds-on for relegation last season from the Sky Bet Championship. That proved to be the case come May.

Sheffield Wednesday fans had to wait until the final day and a 3-3 draw with Derby County for that relegation to be confirmed. Other results not going their way saw the Owls relegated.

Their first game in this season’s League One competition saw the South Yorkshire side hold out for a creditable 0-0 draw away at Charlton Athletic.

Next up in the league for Wednesday is a home game on Saturday at home to Doncaster Rovers.

However, early yesterday came news that the Owls were considering adding to their 12 new signings with a swoop for Dutch winger Sylla Sow. That news came via The Star and an article written by Joe Crann.

Now it is official. Sheffield Wednesday yesterday confirmed Sow’s arrival on the club website.

Who is Sheffield Wednesday new boy Sylla Sow?

The Star’s Crann wrote that Sheffield Wednesday had “shown an interest” in Dutch attacker Sow who is a free agent. He has been a free agent since being let go by Eredivisie side RKC Waalwijk this summer.

He started out with Dutch side Quick 1888 Nijmegen Youth before signing on for NEC Nijmegen’s youth side in July 2007.

After a series of Youth transfers in Holland, Sow found his way back to Nijmegen’s Under-19s in July 2014 before a move to Utrecht’s Under-21s the following year.

He spent four years with Utrecht, leaving them for his first taste of first-team football with RKC Waalwijk in January 2019.

What could Sylla Sow bring to Sheffield Wednesday?

Sheffield Wednesday need that spark that sees them push for promotion in a very competitive League One campaign – Sow could give them that.

The predominantly left-sided flyer has both goals and assists in him. Across his career, Sow has 40 goals and provided 22 assists in 175 games.

Most of this output has come in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie – Holland’s second-tier competition. In 95 games at that level, he has scored 23 goals and provided 16 assists.

Last season, Sow featured in 28 Eredivisie games and played for 1,123 minutes for RKC Waalwijk. He scored three goals (including a brace against Twente FC) and laid on two assists.

Comment: Owls land rough gem attacker in snapping up Sow

Darren Moore will not want to languish in the Sky Bet League One for longer than this season. His time at Doncaster Rovers gave him ample knowledge of football at this level.

Sylla Sow has shown that he is capable of holding down a place in a Waalwijk squad playing at a higher level – the top tier of Dutch football.

Not only that, he has shown that he can score and assist at this level. His five goal contributions last season came at the rate of one per 225 minutes.

Given that he is dropping into the third tier of English football, you’d expect that a player of his calibre would be able to adapt to the level of football played in League One.

The Owls firming up their interest in Syyla Sow means that they could very well have landed a rough diamond of a player. He is the sort of player Darren Moore could polish up into a gem, one that gleams.

In short, with his football pedigree and potential, Sheffield Wednesday have got a player on their hands who they can turn into a future star.