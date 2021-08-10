Sheffield Wednesday are eyeing up a potential move for free agent Sylla Sow, it has been claimed.

Darren Moore is showing no signs of slowing his recruitment drive down after 12 new signings at Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls boss has led a makeover of the squad at Hillsborough and it seems he isn’t stopping at 12.

As per a report from The Star, Dutch free agent Sylla Sow, has emerged as a potential target for Sheffield Wednesday as Moore looks to further bolster his attacking ranks.

Sow, 25, has been without a club since his departure from Belgian outfit RKC Waalwijk earlier this summer.

Since then, he has been on the hunt for a new home, which Wednesday could look to offer him. The club are said to have shown an interest in recruiting Sow, so it will be interesting to see if they can tie up a deal for the forward.

Who is Sylla Sow?

Nijmegen-born Sow is a forward who can operate anywhere across the front three, featuring as a left-winger or a striker primarily.

He has spent his entire career to date in The Netherlands, spending time on the books with NEC Nijmegen, FC Utrecht and, most recently, Waalwijk.

What would he bring to Hillsborough?

As a right-footed attacker often operating on the left-wing, Sow looks to come attack defenders, with his dribbling one of his standout attributes.

Given his attacking versatility, Sow would provide a different option to what he already has in his attacking ranks, so it will be interesting to see if they are able to secure a deal.