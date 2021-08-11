A disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Middlesbrough on Sunday saw chances at the plenty for Fulham, however poor finishing let them down.

With only one recognised striker at the club in Aleksandar Mitrović, the pressure mounts on him to find the net due to the lack of alternative attacking options for the Cottagers.

A recent rumour Fulham have been linked with is 20-year-old Brazilian striker Rodrigo Muniz. The highly-talked about forward, who currently plays for Brazilian top division-side Flamengo, has been linked with Fulham for over two weeks, with manager Marco Silva hoping to repeat his successful business with Brazilian strikers evident in his time at Watford when he bought Richarlison.

Reports from O Dia (via Football FanCast) have suggested that Fulham previously had a bid rejected for Muniz but a new and improved second offer for the centre-forward, which is expected to be a €1million (£850k) season-long loan with a €8million (£7million) buyout clause should be enough to get him down to Craven Cottage.

Over the weekend, the young striker followed Fulham’s official Instagram account and has previously liked Tweets surrounding him with a move to London.

With 10 goals in 32 appearances for his current club, Muniz has really caught the eye and been a hot pursuit for teams around the world.

With the Northern Echo reporting that Muniz turned down the chance to join Middlesbrough earlier in the summer, the striker is poised to be playing at Craven Cottage this season and hopefully guiding Fulham back to the Premier League – it’s seemingly just a case of waiting for the move to come to fruition now.