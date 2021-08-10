Swansea City were ‘nearly-rans’ in their last two Sky Bet Championship campaigns. They got to the play-offs but not to promotion.

Swansea City fans saw their side fall at the final hurdle last season, losing in the Play-Off Final at Wembley to Brentford via a 2-0 scoreline.

Steve Cooper has left the Liberty Stadium and he has been replaced by ex-MK Dons boss Russell Martin. The saying goes that new brooms sweep clean – Martin will be wanting to put his stamp on the Swans.

Having already brought in former Bristol City midfielder Jamie Paterson, Martin has headed back to League One to bring in Ipswich Town’s Flynn Downes on a reported £1.5million deal.

Who is Flynn Downes?

Brentwood-born, 22-year-old Downes has been at Portman Road since 2006 when he signed on as a 7-year-old schoolboy.

He broke through into first-team reckoning in 2017, making 10 Championship appearances for the Tractor Boys in their 2017/18 campaign before a loan to Luton Town.

During that loan spell at Kenilworth Road, Downes went on to make a further 10 League Two appearances for the Hatters.

He leaves Portman Road with 99 appearances under his belt for the Suffolk outfit, appearances where he scored three goals and provided four assists.

What will Flynn Downes bring to Swansea City?

Obviously bringing in Downes on a reported £1.5million fee (rising to £2million), is an investment for the Swans. He will have been brought in to play, not to watch.

He is stepping up from League One competition to the Sky Bet Championship – a step up in levels. Looking back at his output from last season (courtesy of WhoScored) gives an indication of what Swansea fans can expect per game.

Passes Completed – 33.4 from 38.5 (86.8% accurate)

Key Passes/Chances created – 0.6

Shots – 0.3

Dribbles – 0.7

Tackles Made – 2.4 from 2.8 (85.7% successful)

Interceptions – 1.4

Clearances – 0.5

Blocks – 1.2

Defensive Actions (Total) – 5.7

Comment: Swansea landing Downes is a £2m leap of faith

In the grand scheme of things, a reported £1.5million initial fee – a possible £2million with add-ons – isn’t a huge deal. It will be easily within Swansea’s financial reach.

In a side hopefully challenging for promotion this season, bringing in Downes could turn out to be a risk – a £2million leap of faith by the Swans.

Flynn Downes isn’t an out-and-out goalscorer from the midfield engine room. In that respect, he is no Conor Hourihane so the former Ipswich Town man won’t be able to replace him.

What Downes appears to be is a midfielder who is solid in the tackle and that should help shore up the Swans midfield. He is also a highly accurate volume passer of the ball.

Flynn Downes in the centre of the park is not going to light up the Welsh side’s midfield on his own. He will be a cog in that midfield, helping it to turn smoothly.

Only time across this season will tell whether Russell Martin has made the right choice in going for Downes. Questions will be asked along the lines of whether he can adapt to the football played by a hopeful, promotion-challenging outfit.

It is a risk that Swansea have taken, a gamble of sorts and there are 45 games left to see if it is a risk and gamble that has worked.