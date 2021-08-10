Dundee United are close to striking a deal to re-sign Reading striker Marc McNulty, as detailed in a report by the Daily Record.

Dundee United are on the verge of bringing the attacker back to Tannadice Park after he bagged five goals on loan for them last season.

McNulty, who is 28-years-old, is being given the green light to leave Reading again after falling down the pecking order there.

The Daily Record say the move is likely to be another loan one.

Tranmere Rovers have been linked with a move for him over recent times, as per a report by the Reading Chronicle.

However, it appears now that Dundee United are winning the race.

Not worked out

McNulty only has a year left on his contract at Reading and it appears he has played his last game for the Berkshire club.

He joined the Royals in 2018 but has struggled to make an impact with the Championship outfit.

The forward has scored just once in 17 games for them in all competitions and has also been shipped out on loan to Hibernian and Sunderland over the past few years.

Past clubs

McNulty has also played for the likes of Livingston, Sheffield United, Bradford City, Portsmouth and Coventry City in the past.

He is now close to returning to Dundee United which will be a blow to Tranmere.