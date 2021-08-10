Boston United have signed George Sykes-Kenworthy following his departure from Derby County.

Boston United have decided to hand the goalkeeper a contract after his time on trial there, as announced by their official club website.

Sykes-Kenworthy, who is 21-years-old, was released by Derby at the end of last season and has since been weighing up his options as a free agent.

He has found a new home now and will be looking forward to a new chapter in his career.

New club

Boston United manager Craig Elliott has said: “We need competition throughout the squad and it was important to get two keepers in.

“He’s a good young lad with real potential and the opportunity is there for him to go on and impress.”

Sykes-Kenworthy also had a trial with League Two side Carlisle United over pre-season.

The youngster stopper only joined Derby last summer having previously been on the books at Bradford City.

He played for the Rams’ Under-23s side over the past 12 months but they decided against keeping him for this campaign.

More about him

The Huddersfield-born stopper joined Bradford at the age of eight and rose up through the academy of the Yorkshire outfit.

He went on to make two first-team appearances for the Bantams, as well as having loan spells away at Stalybridge Celtic, Stafford Rangers and Guiseley to gain experience.