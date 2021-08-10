Swansea City have completed the signing of Flynn Downes from Ipswich Town.

Swansea City have signed him for an undisclosed fee, as announced by their official club website this morning.

Downes, who is 22-years-old, has penned a four-year deal with the Welsh side.

He was wanted by fellow Championship outfit AFC Bournemouth but the Cherries’ talks with him hit a deadlock, as per a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

Martin’s first signing

Downes has become Russell Martin’s first signing as Swansea boss.

He is also their fifth addition of the summer behind Kyle Joseph, Liam Walsh, Joel Piroe and Jamie Paterson.

Downes has been on the books at Ipswich for his whole career to date but has moved on for a new challenge now.

He joined the club at the age of seven and rose up through the youth ranks before being handed his first-team debut in August 2017 in a Championship fixture against Birmingham City.

One short of 100

The ex-England youth international has since gone on to play 99 times for the Tractor Boys and might leave one game short of 100.

He has also had a loan spell away from East Anglia at Luton Town in the past.

Downes is a shrewd signing for Swansea. He is a decent age and will give them more competition and depth in their midfield department over the new few years.