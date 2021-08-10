Sunderland are waiting for an answer from Sheffield United about the possible loan addition of striker Daniel Jebbison, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Sunderland would like to bring in the youngster on loan from Sheffield United.

However, they are still awaiting the green light from the Blades as to whether a move is possible.

Jebbison, who is 18-years-old, has also been linked with fellow League One duo Burton Albion and Doncaster Rovers, as well as Belgian side Beerschot, as per The Sun on Sunday (08.08.21, pg. 67).

Career to date

The teenager started his career in the ANB Futbol academy in Canada before relocating with his family to England in 2017.

He joined Sheffield United’s academy in 2018 and has been a regular for their youth sides over the past few years.

Jebbison spent time away on loan in non-league at Chorley during the first-half of last season before returning to Bramall Lane.

The striker was handed his senior debut for the Blades in a Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace in May last year before he started a week later and scored against Everton.

What next

Jebbison ended up playing four times under caretaker boss Paul Heckingbottom last season but could now be loaned out to get some more experience under his belt.

Sunderland want him to add more options up top but are patiently awaiting to see if they can get a deal done.