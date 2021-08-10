Aberdeen have rejected a £500,000 bid from a Championship side for winger Ryan Hedges, as per a report by the Daily Record.

Aberdeen are keen to keep hold of him this summer and have offered him a contract extension.

Hedges, who is 26-years-old, is currently due to become a free agent at the end of this season (June 2022).

The Daily Record have mentioned the fact that he has been linked with second tier duo Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers.

Hedges joined Aberdeen in 2019 and has since scored 13 goals in 64 games for the Scottish Premiership side.

Career to date

He started his career at Everton but moved to Welsh side Flint Town as a youngster.

The Wales international was then spotted by Swansea City and spent four years on the books at the Liberty Stadium.

Hedges never made a senior appearance for the Swans and had loan spells away in the Football League at Leyton Orient, Stevenage and Yeovil Town before leaving on a permanent basis for Barnsley.

He went on to play 59 times for the Tykes and chipped in with four goals.

What next

Hedges has been a hit with Aberdeen since making the move up to Scotland a couple of years ago.

The Dons have rebuffed a bid from a Championship club for him, with Blackburn and Middlesbrough linked, and are keen to tie him down to a new deal.