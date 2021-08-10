Morecambe are in for defender Scott Wootton after his departure from Plymouth Argyle, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Morecambe are poised to throw the centre-back a League One lifeline.

Wootton, who is 29-years-old, is a free agent after being released by Plymouth at the end of last season.

He spent the second-half of the last campaign on loan at Wigan Athletic.

Wootton played a key role in the Latics’ survival in League One under Leam Richardson last term.

Career to date

The defender started out at Manchester United and went on to make four first-team appearances for the Premier League giants as a youngster.

He had loan spells away from Old Trafford at Tranmere Rovers, Peterborough United and Nottingham Forest before leaving on a permanent basis for Leeds United in 2013.

Wootton spent three years on the books at Elland Road and had a brief loan stint at fellow Yorkshire side Rotherham United during his second season.



MK Dons came calling in 2016 before he moved on to Plymouth a couple of years later.

New move beckons

He has been on the books at Home Park since June 2018 but was shown the door by Ryan Lowe’s side at the end of June.

Morecambe are now swooping in for him as they look to add more depth to their defensive department.