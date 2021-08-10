Lincoln City are pushing for a six-figure move for Dundee United defender Jamie Robson, as detailed in a report by the Daily Record.

Lincoln City are hoping to strike a deal to sign the Scottish Premiership left-back.

Robson, who is 24-years-old, scored the winner for Dundee United against Rangers last time out.

However, the Imps are trying to lure him down to England with him only having a year left on his contract with the Terrors.

The Daily Record have also credited League One side Sunderland with an interest in him over recent days.

Making strides

However, Lincoln are now pushing to bring him to Sincil Bank in a six-figure move to boost their defensive department.

Robson has spent his whole career to date on the books at Dundee United having risen up through their youth ranks.

He was handed his first professional contract with the Scottish side in 2014 and has since made 169 appearances for their first-team in all competitions.

The full-back played a key role in their promotion from the Scottish Championship last year and adapted well to step back into the Premiership last term.

New chapter

Lincoln could provide him with a change of scene and a new challenge in his career.

They drew the first game of the season 1-1 away at Gillingham on Saturday with Tayo Edun scoring their goal.

The Imps are back in action tonight in the League Cup against Shrewsbury Town away.