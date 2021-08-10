Southampton striker Michael Obafemi is wanted by other clubs as well as Blackburn Rovers, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Southampton. Obafemi has other clubs after him and not just Blackburn. Valued at 6. That’s given the whole thing a twist. However Saints would have to just pay extra for Armstrong if Obafemi doesn’t go to Blackburn. Never easy. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 9, 2021

Blackburn Rovers are selling key attacker Adam Armstrong to Southampton.

Obafemi, who is 21-years-old, could head the other way to Ewood Park.

However, Tony Mowbray’s side will have to see off competition for his signature.

Read: Blackburn Rovers close to signing former Borussia Dortmund man

Obafemi only has a year left on his contract at Southampton.

Career to date

The youngster had spells in the academies at Chelsea, Watford, Arsenal and Leyton Orient before linking up with the Saints in 2016.

He was handed his first-team debut by the Premier League side in a league fixture against Tottenham Hotspur a couple of years later.

Obafemi has since made 37 more appearances for Southampton in all competitions and has chipped in with five goals.

The attacker is eligible to play for England, Nigeria and Republic of Ireland but chose to play for the latter.

He was born in Dublin and has played once for Stephen Kenny’s side.

Read: Blackburn Rovers set sights on Manchester City attacker

What now

The signing of Armstrong is likely to push Obafemi down the pecking order and out the exit door.

Blackburn want to bring him to Lancashire and will be in need of a replacement for their key player.

However, Mowbray’s side will have to bat away some competition if they are to lure the Irish international to Ewood Park.