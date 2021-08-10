Charlton Athletic have been linked with a move for Crewe Alexandra winger Charlie Kirk over recent days.

Charlton Athletic are in the hunt for more signings before the end of the transfer window and are reigniting their interest in the fellow League One winger.

Kirk, who is 23-years-old, is also wanted by Sheffield United, as per a report by The Sun.

Reporter Alan Nixon says Charlton have met his asking price but are competing with the Blades.

An alternative option to Kirk

If the lure of the Championship is too strong for the Crewe man the Addicks will have to look elsewhere.

They should consider a move for Millwall winger Connor Mahoney, who struggles for game time with the Lions.

He only has a year left on his contract at the Den and needs to be playing regular first-team football.

The ex-England youth international only made 11 appearances last season and was an unused substitute in Millwall’s opening day of the new campaign.

Charlton could try and tempt their fellow London side in letting him leave on loan to get some game time under his belt.

Career to date

Prior to his move to Millwall, Mahoney played for the likes of Accrington Stanley and Blackburn Rovers before moving to AFC Bournemouth in 2017.

He spent two years with the Cherries and had loan spells at Barnsley and Birmingham City in that time.

Ideal addition

Mahoney has a point to prove and will benefit from playing every week.

He would be a decent addition for Charlton and a shrewd alternative if they can’t get Kirk.