Wycombe Wanderers are closing in on the signing of defender Sam Lavelle from Morecambe, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Wycombe. Sam Lavelle move should go through. Bargain price. Solid defender. Their type. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 9, 2021

Wycombe Wanderers are poised to lure the centre-back down south.

Nixon says their pursuit of the fellow League One man ‘should go through’.

Lavelle, who is 24-years-old, played a key role in Morecambe’s promotion from League Two last season.

Big blow

He has been a big player for the Shrimps since his move there in 2017 and made 145 appearances for the North West side in all competitions to date.

Losing him to a team in the same league will be a blow to Stephen Robinson’s side and they will need to find a replacement.

Career to date

Lavelle started out at Blackburn Rovers and rose up through the academy of the Lancashire side.

He was a regular for Rovers at youth levels but didn’t manage to make the step up into their first-team and was released in 2016.

The ex-Scotland youth international was subsequently signed by fellow North West side Bolton Wanderers and spent a year on the books with the Trotters.

However, Lavelle left after just 12 months and became a free agent again before Morecambe took a gamble on him.

That move has massively paid off and they are now selling him to Wycombe.

The Chairboys won on the opening day of the new season against Accrington Stanley whilst Morecambe held Ipswich Town away.