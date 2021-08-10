West Brom are keen on Orlando City striker Daryl Dike, according to a report by the Express and Star.

West Brom are in the hunt for an attacker and have identified the American international as a potential addition.

Dike, who is 21-years-old, knows the Baggies’ boss Valerien Ismael from playing under him at Barnsley last season.

The Express and Star say Orlando could be tempted to send him away on loan again with a significant loan fee.

Impressive loan spell at Oakwell

Dike moved to Barnsley in the last January transfer window as a bit of an unknown quantity but became an instant hit with the Yorkshire side.

He scored nine goals in 22 games in all competitions for the Tykes to help them get into the Championship Play-Offs.

The youngster has now gone back to his parent club and has recently been playing in the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup for America.

Dike caught the eye in MLS last year and scored eight goals in 22 games for Orlando in all competitions.

He only joined the Florida-based outfit in January 2020 having previously played for Virginia Cavaliers and OKC Energy FC.

West Brom bound?

Ismael knows Dike well and he would be a decent addition for West Brom.

He has a bright future ahead of him in the game and would give the Baggies more pace and power in attack as they aim for an immediate promotion back to the Premier League.